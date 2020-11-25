MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

NYSE:MKC.V opened at $184.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.48. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 52 week low of $113.12 and a 52 week high of $211.00.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

