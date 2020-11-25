Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT.AX) (ASX:MXT) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT.AX) (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.76.

Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT.AX) Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

