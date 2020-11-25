MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE:MAX opened at $39.71 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

