MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MAX. William Blair started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

NYSE:MAX opened at $39.71 on Monday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

MediaAlpha, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for QL Holdings LLC that provides insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

