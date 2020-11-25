Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.46

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) (TSE:DR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.46 and last traded at C$7.45, with a volume of 53407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DR shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) from C$4.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million and a P/E ratio of 10.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities Co. (DR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.