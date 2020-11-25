Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

MDT stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,367.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,493,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 900,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,493,000 after acquiring an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

