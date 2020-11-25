MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,683,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180,482 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $14,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 314,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 101,924 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.31.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

