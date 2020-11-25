Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Micro Focus International plc is an infrastructure software company which develops, sells and supports software products and solutions. The Company’s products include Access Manager, Access Review, AccuRev, AccuSync, Acu4GL, AcuBench, ACUCOBOL-GT, AcuConnect, AcuServer, AcuSQL, AcuXDBC, Aegis, AppManager, Artix, Atlas, Business Continuity Clustering, Caliber, Client for Windows, Cloud Manager and CloudAccess. It principally serves federal, airlines and healthcare industries. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan and internationally. Micro Focus International plc is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.08. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $14.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International during the first quarter worth $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 133.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 94,011 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 30.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 40,507 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 119.7% in the second quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

