Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,588 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.3685 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.