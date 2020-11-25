Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPB. ValuEngine downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.39. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a market cap of $200.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

In related news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 5,828 shares of company stock worth $110,719 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 20.0% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 30,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

