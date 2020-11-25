Morgan Stanley Downgrades Dover (NYSE:DOV) to Equal Weight

Dover (NYSE:DOV) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $134.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $126.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average is $105.89. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $127.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total value of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Dover by 2.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 19.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

