Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Root (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROOT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Root in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Root in a research report on Monday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.64.

Shares of ROOT opened at $16.73 on Monday. Root has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

