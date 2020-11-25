MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €143.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) has been given a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MTX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €158.14 ($186.05).

Get MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) stock opened at €208.50 ($245.29) on Monday. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1 year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1 year high of €289.30 ($340.35). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €167.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €153.96. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.