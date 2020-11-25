MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €144.00 by UBS Group

MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) received a €144.00 ($169.41) price objective from UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €222.00 ($261.18) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.14 ($186.05).

ETR MTX opened at €208.50 ($245.29) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion and a PE ratio of 24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €167.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €153.96. MTU Aero Engines AG has a 1-year low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($340.35).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

