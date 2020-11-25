Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.67

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.67 and last traded at $20.20, with a volume of 108611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRAAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murata Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murata Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

