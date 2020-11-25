National Bank Financial Weighs in on TC Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.17.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on TC Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

TRP opened at $45.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. TC Energy has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.608 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 738,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 17,328 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in TC Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 57,913 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in TC Energy by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TC Energy by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,272,000 after buying an additional 227,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in TC Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 445,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,706,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

