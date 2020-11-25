National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 311.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

