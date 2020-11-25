Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.
Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.
About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund
