Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.29 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.04.

About Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

