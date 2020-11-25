New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) PT Raised to $11.50

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.81.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

