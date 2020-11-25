Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 479,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.