Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 400.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $75.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.