Ninety One UK Ltd Buys 51,057 Shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Norbord worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Norbord by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of Norbord stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.78, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $38.98.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -248.65%.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

