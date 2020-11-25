Ninety One UK Ltd Buys Shares of 187,077 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,122,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.96.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

