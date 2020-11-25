Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Cimarex Energy worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $27.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. 140166 raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.