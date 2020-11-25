Ninety One UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,981 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 999,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $117.00.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

