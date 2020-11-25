Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after buying an additional 1,767,534 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,669,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,619,000 after buying an additional 469,717 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,412,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,174,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 25.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,010,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,808,000 after buying an additional 601,134 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $88.40.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

