Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 948,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,493 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $13,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $447,985.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.09. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.65.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.