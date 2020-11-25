Ninety One UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,078,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 488,208 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $18,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 20.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 37,946,645 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $343,797,000 after buying an additional 6,374,977 shares in the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 34.5% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 7,559,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,485,000 after buying an additional 1,940,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 6,240.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,862,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after buying an additional 1,833,567 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in National Oilwell Varco during the third quarter worth approximately $6,396,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 61.8% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,734,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $21,249,000 after buying an additional 662,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

NOV opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

