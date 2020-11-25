Ninety One UK Ltd Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,127,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,005,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,122 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 106.3% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,086,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,338 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $85,861,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $73,745,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Deere & Company by 118.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,316,000 after purchasing an additional 268,701 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $261.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $241.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.60.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

