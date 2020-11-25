Ninety One UK Ltd Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 31.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,505,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Stryker by 20.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

NYSE:SYK opened at $240.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.68 and a 200 day moving average of $199.78. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $242.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

