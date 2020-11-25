Ninety One UK Ltd Has $12.11 Million Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.11% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $12,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 38,144 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDY opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RDY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Investec raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

