Ninety One UK Ltd Has $15.04 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,631 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,954 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 229.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,889 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 111.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,704,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,660 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,423,916. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.