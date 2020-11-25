Ninety One UK Ltd Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 335,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 171,596 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $656,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $50.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

