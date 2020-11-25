Ninety One UK Ltd Has $224,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 99.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,523,972 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.3% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 314,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.56.

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.89 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $145.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at $329,508. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 773,949 shares of company stock worth $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares worth $9,097,448. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

