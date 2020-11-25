Ninety One UK Ltd Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 43.8% during the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 430.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $48.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 282.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.21.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

