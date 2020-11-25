Ninety One UK Ltd Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,671 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.2% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 12.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,213.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $180.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

