Ninety One UK Ltd Has $5.36 Million Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,671 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $180.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.27 and a 200-day moving average of $146.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.22, for a total transaction of $2,274,823.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,146,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,413 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.