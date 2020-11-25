Ninety One UK Ltd Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 816.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 770,377 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.22% of Cameco worth $8,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 136.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 212,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cameco by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,362,000 after acquiring an additional 184,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 13,509 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,034,000.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0609 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

CCJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Cameco from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

