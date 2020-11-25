Ninety One UK Ltd Has $9.88 Million Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 382,924 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 35,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

NYSE:GFI opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GFI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.11.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.