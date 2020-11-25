Ninety One UK Ltd Has $9.88 Million Stock Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 803,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,924 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $9,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.25 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.11.

GFI stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.73. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

