Ninety One UK Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of NVR worth $8,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVR. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in NVR by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in NVR by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,305,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in NVR by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in NVR by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,557,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,201.47, for a total transaction of $1,050,367.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,101,976.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,433 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,908 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR stock opened at $4,162.03 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,530.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4,210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,767.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $56.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,668.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

