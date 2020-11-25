Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,493 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.88% of Helmerich & Payne worth $13,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HP. Rowe boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Shares of HP opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

