Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,265,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,431,000 after purchasing an additional 293,207 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 788.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $35.58.

