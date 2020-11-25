Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 245.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

iShares MSCI China A ETF stock opened at $40.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.34. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58.

