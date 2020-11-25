Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases 51,057 Shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 51,057 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.15% of Norbord worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Norbord in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Norbord by 130.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSB opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 321.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norbord Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -248.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

