Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 187,077 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,122,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $83.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.96.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

