Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,177 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,750,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Autodesk by 190.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.54.

Autodesk stock opened at $258.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.64. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.42. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.38 and a 52-week high of $276.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total transaction of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

