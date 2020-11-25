Ninety One UK Ltd Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 380,944 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $12,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $66,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $64.33 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $65.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86, a PEG ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.21.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,092 shares of company stock worth $7,237,558. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

