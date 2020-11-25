Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 12,648 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after acquiring an additional 78,883 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

NYSE MPC opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

