Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 180,482 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180,482 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.50% of MGIC Investment worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 48.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 314,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,924 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,631,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.85. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

